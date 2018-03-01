× Bicyclist Hit by SUV in Scranton

SCRANTON — Police in Scranton were called to the intersection of Luzerne Street and Meridian Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after a bicyclist was hit by an SUV.

Police say Brianna Toler of Scranton was crossing Luzerne Street on a bike when she was hit by the vehicle driven by a man from Lake Ariel.

Toler was taken to Geisinger CMC with a broken leg.

Police haven’t said if the driver will be cited but did say he was driving without headlights at the time of the crash.