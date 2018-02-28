Wham Cam: Pallbearer?

With all due respect to the deceased, you've heard the term pallbearer. Perhaps you were one. But where does the term come from?
Joe Snedeker head to Joann Fabrics in Dickson City to see if anyone there has the answer.
With all due respect to the deceased, you've heard the term pallbearer. Perhaps you were one. But where does the term come from?
Joe Snedeker head to Joann Fabrics in Dickson City to see if anyone there has the answer.
1 Comment
ted1955
What happened to brown bag monday? Hasn’t been on in weeks.