Wham Cam: Pallbearer?

Posted 6:51 am, February 28, 2018, by , Updated at 06:49AM, February 28, 2018

With all due respect to the deceased, you've heard the term pallbearer. Perhaps you were one. But where does the term come from?

Joe Snedeker head to Joann Fabrics in Dickson City to see if anyone there has the answer.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment