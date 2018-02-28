Victim of Deadly Shamokin Shooting Identified
SHAMOKIN — Authorities have identified the victim of Monday night’s shooting death in Northumberland County.
The coroners said Kasandra Ortiz, 23, of Shamokin, died from a shotgun wound to the head.
Investigators consider Ortiz’s death a homicide.
Her suspected killer, Jose Colon, 41, was shot by police after an hours-long standoff during which he held a man hostage.
Police eventually shot Colon. He was taken to the hospital.
Colon is currently charged with making terroristic threats, false imprisonment, and possessing instruments of crime.