Victim of Deadly Shamokin Shooting Identified

SHAMOKIN — Authorities have identified the victim of Monday night’s shooting death in Northumberland County.

The coroners said Kasandra Ortiz, 23, of Shamokin, died from a shotgun wound to the head.

Investigators consider Ortiz’s death a homicide.

Her suspected killer, Jose Colon, 41, was shot by police after an hours-long standoff during which he held a man hostage.

Police eventually shot Colon. He was taken to the hospital.

Colon is currently charged with making terroristic threats, false imprisonment, and possessing instruments of crime.