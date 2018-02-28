× Township Supervisor Sent to Jail for Open Lewdness with Children

SCRANTON — A township supervisor from Lackawanna County was sent to jail Wednesday afternoon for exposing himself to three young girls.

David Button still holds his supervisor position with West Abington Township.

Button was sentenced to 30 days in the Lackawanna County Prison.

Last year, he pleaded guilty to charges of open lewdness for exposing himself to three young girls.

In court, Button’s attorney explained that he admitted to the crime because he felt it was his best option but insists there’s more to the story.

In November, West Abington Township supervisor David Button won another term by collecting just five write-in votes. He’ll spend at least the next 30 days in jail, but remains on the board of supervisors for the community outside Clarks Summit.

Button pleaded guilty to two counts of open lewdness for exposing his genitals to three young girls two years ago.

During his sentencing, Button apologized to the girls but friends who filled the courtroom believe Button’s actions were most likely an accident.

“Whatever happened was unintentional, that’s not him,” said Dale Baldwin of Nicholson. “I have known him since he’s 9 years old. he’s not that kind of guy.”

Button’s friend Dale Baldwin says Button decided to plead guilty instead of rolling the dice at a trial.

“I think he was between a rock and a hard place when it came down to what could have happened in that courtroom. His whole life could have been ruined if the jury didn’t believe him, and he’s not that articulate. I mean, I don’t know how he would have done in front of a jury,” Baldwin said.

The judge handed down a sentence of 30 days to almost two years. That’s more than recommended because the judge believed Button took advantage of his former position as a van driver contracted by the Lackawanna Trail School District

Now the district attorney’s office says it will look into whether Button can be removed from his position as a West Abington Township supervisor.

“As of today, he still hasn’t resigned, so I indicated to the sentencing judge that, at this point, we’ll explore any and all options that we have as an office regarding him continuing in that role,” said Lackawanna County Deputy District Attorney Mariclare Hayes.

Button’s defense attorney says that David Button will resign from office if his fellow West Abington Township supervisors ask him to.

41.408132 -75.662311