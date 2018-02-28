× Shoppers React to Change in Gun Sales at Dick’s Sporting Goods

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — It’s been two weeks since a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people.

In response, Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it will no longer sell firearms to people under 21 or sell high capacity magazines at its stores, including the one near Wilkes-Barre.

Semi-automatic military-style rifles will be removed from its 35 Field and Stream stores.

Zsabria Owens from Wilkes-Barre says the school shooting makes her worried for her daughter.

“Especially putting her in day care, I don’t want to do that, but if I have to I will. It’s just terrifying and it makes you think about a lot.”

Dick’s made the changes after learning that the 19-year-old gunman in Florida bought a gun at Dick’s last year.

People we talked to say they admire the company for trying but don’t think this step will make much of a difference.

“Their friends might have them, family members might have them. Kids are still going to find weapons to be able to do whatever they got to do,” Owens said.

“I look at it this way: if you can go into the service and fight at the war at 18, keep it all at 21. Can’t get in the service until you’re 21, can’t buy liquor, can’t buy a handgun. Keep it all even,” Robert Wisneski said.

At Piestrak’s Gun Shop in Newport Township, the owner says he will not be following Dick’s Sporting Good’s lead with its new policy.

“Unless the law is changed. If the law is changed, it’s different, but the way the law reads now on a long gun, if you’re 18 years old, you can purchase one,” said owner Edward Piestrak.

The new policies at Dick’s Sporting Goods began Wednesday.