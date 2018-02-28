× Shamokin Man Accused of Threats to Judge

SHAMOKIN — A man is accused of threatening to shoot a district judge and his staff in Northumberland County.

Robert King, 48, is accused of threatening several people Wednesday in Shamokin, including District Judge John Gembic and his staff.

King was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Sunbury. He was charged with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Police say around 10 a.m., King walked into District Judge John Gembic’s office and demanded to speak with the judge. When told he wasn’t there, King demanded to know where the judge was. When King left, one of Gembic’s employees heard King say that he was “sick of this town,” and he was “going to go home and get a gun and start killing people.”

Soon after that was reported, officers got another call about King making similar threats in public.

King allegedly told cops and pedestrians he was going to go shoot people. during his arraignment,

King told the judge he has a traumatic brain injury from an October truck accident and told the judge he didn’t know why he was there, and he didn’t even have a gun.

But after his arraignment, Robert King told Newswatch 16 something different.

“All I was doing was trying to get help and nobody would help me. I told my wife, I said, ‘I’ll get us some help, watch this.’ I need some help. Nobody would help me,” said King.

“But did you threaten to shoot people?”

“I threatened to go on a killing spree, a killing spree?” King asked. “I’m going to go out of here and just kill people, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Despite saying this to Newswatch 16, Robert King apologized in court to anyone he may have hurt. King did not post bail and is locked up in the York County Jail.