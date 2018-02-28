Search Warrant Reveals New Information About Human Remains Found in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- The police tape and patrol cars are gone but neighbors at what is known as the Pocono Trailer Park in Plains Township are still thinking about Saturday morning's arson at a shed where human remains were found inside.

"I think it'll always be in the back of people's minds, what happened here, and it's going to take time for all of that to go away," said Mike Pudim, neighbor.

Newswatch 16 was there Tuesday as state police executed a search warrant on a mobile home directly behind the shed.

Authorities originally believed the remains were of a young woman but according to the search warrant, the body is a male who was wearing a diaper, blue sweatpants and a stained shirt.

The search warrant says a 24-year-old man named Shain D'onofrio lives in that home behind the shed and has cerebral palsy and autism.

Neighbors told police they haven't seen him recently.

State police say his mother Linasheri D'onofrio, who goes by several other names, still lives there.

"Big hope is they get to the bottom of whatever happened and whoever did it and put them under arrest or whatever. Obviously, they'll need to go under arrest but get it done with," said Pudim.

The search warrant says police did take diapers from the mobile home but no one has been charged in connection of all of this just yet.

The District Attorney's office is still waiting on an autopsy to determine the cause of death of the male found in the shed.