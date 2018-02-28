× Search for Homicide Suspect in Wayne County

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP — The district attorney in Wayne County is looking for information regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Jordan.

Jordan, 20, is wanted for allegedly beating a man to death with the help of three others late last year.

According to police, the four men wore bandanas over their faces, trashed the home near Gouldsboro, and beat Joseph Stengline Jr. and Joseph Stengline Sr.

Joseph Stengline Sr. later died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the DA’s office.

Detectives have already arrested the three other men after the murder in Wayne County.