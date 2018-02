× Schools Dismiss Early Due To Power Outage in Scranton

UPDATE: By 11 a.m., there were about 600 people still without power.

SCRANTON — A power outage in Scranton on Wednesday is forcing some schools to close early.

Electric City Academy, Robert Morris, and John Adams schools are dismissing at 10:30 a.m.

There is no word from PPL on the cause of the outage.

PPL’s website indicates about 2,000 homes and businesses are without power in Scranton.