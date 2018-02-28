× Power to Save: March, 2018

Power To Save Special

March 22, 2018

7:30pm – 8:00pm

WNEP-TV’s Don Jacobs and Jackie Lewandoski host this quarter’s Power To Save Special.

SOLAR INNOVATIONS – Don Jacobs

There is a company in Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, that is making a difference on many fronts. Don Jacobs takes us to Solar Innovations and gets a tour of their expansive campus. Here, they are everything conservation. Custom engineered and American-made glass products are only the tip of the company iceberg! Solar Innovations has more to share when it comes to the best ways to use and re-use – that’s still ahead on this Power To Save Special!

GLASS, FISH, PINEAPPLES ARE ALL TIED TOGETHER AT THIS COMPANY – Don Jacobs

Solar Innovations takes conservation and recycling up several notches. See how they generate their own power, grow food and raise tilapia. Innovation is the name of the game. The fish provide nutrients to the plants, the sun and greenhouses work together to offer a wide range of benefits: have you seen pineapples and bananas in February around here lately?? You will at Solar Innovations, Pine Grove.

CABOT’s MOLU RETURNS! DO NOT BE AFRAID!!! – Jackie Lewandoski

What is a MOLU??? Cabot Oil and Gas Corporation brings back the Mobile Offshore Learning Unit back to the northern tier. The mobile lab was so popular last year, Cabot made it available again to schools in Susquehanna County. The lab is a hands-on experience with multiple activities in a wide variety of STEM principles. Students got a chance to put the textbook to work.