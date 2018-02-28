× Police Presence at Lake Lehman Schools After Rumors Circulated About a Threat

LUZERNE COUNTY– Luzerne County’s District Attorney’s office says it is investigating school threats.

Investigators have questioned three juveniles.

The District Attorney’s office will not say which districts were threatened.

However, Newswatch 16 has learned that the Lake Lehman School District is dealing with “unsubstantiated rumors of a threat.”

District officials say there is no evidence to support these rumors but they want to guarantee the safety of students.

There will be a strong police presence at all of the schools in the Lake Lehman School District as police investigate.