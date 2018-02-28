× Mother Accused of Trying to Torch Home with Children Inside

KIDDER TOWNSHIP — A woman from Carbon County faces attempted homicide charges after police say she set fires inside her house with her children inside.

Edith Keen, 42, of Kidder Township, is locked up without bail in the Carbon County Correctional Facility.

Keen was brought into a magistrate’s office Wednesday afternoon in Weatherly.

The mother of two faces a number of charges including attempted homicide, arson, and child endangerment.

According to court papers, police received a call from Keen’s ex-husband earlier this month for a possible mental health issue.

When police arrived at Keen’s home in Holiday Pocono development, officers saw smoke coming from the house.

Police say they discovered that Keen had deliberately set other fires in her home while her two children were inside.

Police say Keen attempted to keep her daughter inside the smoky home by sitting on her and choking her.

The girl was able to break free and run to a neighbor’s house.

According to court papers, Keen told her daughter, “we are both going to die together and God will take care of us and you deserve to die.”

The judge denied Edith Keen bail and she is locked up. She is due back in court next month.