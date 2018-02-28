School Closings And Delays

Newswatch 16 Helps to Celebrate Read Across America

Posted 10:48 am, February 28, 2018, by , Updated at 11:06AM, February 28, 2018

SCRANTON -- As part of Read Across America Week, some Newswatch 16 anchors and reporters are stopping by schools throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania to read their favorite books to students and honor the books of Dr. Seuss.

On Tuesday, Newswatch 16's Mindi Ramsey read to Miss Lewis's fourth grade class at Clarks Summit Elementary.

Mindi shared the book "If You Give a Mouse an iPhone."

Mindi Ramsey with the fourth graders at Clarks Summit Elementary

On Wednesday morning, Tom Williams read "Horton Hatches the Egg" to all of the first and third grade students at Whittier Elementary in South Scranton.

Tom also talked with the children about the importance of reading.

Tom Williams with the first and third graders at Whittier Elementary

Also on Wednesday morning, Nikki Krize read to Mrs. Snyder’s kindergarten class at Ashkar Elementary School in Hughesville

The children enjoyed “Green Eggs & Ham” and “The Foot Book,” both by Dr. Seuss.

