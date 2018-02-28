Man Sentenced to Life in Prison For Wilkes-Barre Shooting
WILKES-BARRE — A man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for his role in a 2016 shooting.
Tevon Thomas was found guilty of first-degree murder in January for the shooting death of Irvando Crooks.
Police say Thomas and another man shot and killed Crooks during an argument, inside a home on North Sherman Street in Wilkes-Barre.
troutlover
The Wyoming Valley is transitioning to a huge ghetto as the invasion of scum from NY and NJ continues unabated! Sad commentary on a community in full decline!!