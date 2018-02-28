School Closings And Delays

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison For Wilkes-Barre Shooting

Posted 4:47 pm, February 28, 2018, by

WILKES-BARRE — A man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for his role in a 2016 shooting.

Tevon Thomas was found guilty of first-degree murder in January for the shooting death of Irvando Crooks.

Police say Thomas and another man shot and killed Crooks during an argument, inside a home on North Sherman Street in Wilkes-Barre.

