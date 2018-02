The Monroe County Coroner confirms a woman was jogging along Rt. 940 when she was hit and killed by a vehicle. Officials say the driver of the vehicle did stop after the crash. The investigation is ongoing. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/hx6YRh2dgM — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) February 28, 2018

PARADISE TOWNSHIP — The coroner was called to a crash in Monroe County Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Paradise Valley Road near Paradise Valley.

The coroner confirms that a woman was jogging along Route 940 when she was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Officers said the driver stopped at the scene.

The road is closed between Route 191 and Route 390.