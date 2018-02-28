Controversial Cermony Involving Guns Goes On in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DREHER TOWNSHIP -- A church ceremony inviting hundreds of people to bring their high-powered rifles sparked controversy and protest Wednesday morning in part of the Poconos.

The ceremony at Sanctuary Church near Newfoundland started at 10 a.m. and wrapped up shortly before noon.

Followers of the offshoot from the Unification Church came with their AR-15s which they believe are the rod of iron mentioned in the bible.

Reverend Sean Moon, son of the late Sun Myung Moon, led the blessing of couples inside the church. Several hundred worshippers wore crowns -- some made of bullets -- and held their firearms throughout the ceremony.

Just within the last year, Rev. Moon incorporated the belief of the rod of iron and a human right to bear arms.

His brother Justin Moon owns Kahr Arms, a gun maker in Pike County.

There was a lot of media attention on this ceremony, mainly because of the involvement of the same weapon used in recent mass shootings across the country.

The rifles at the ceremony were unloaded and zip-tied.

A handful of protesters turned out calling shame on the church and its beliefs incorporating firearms into religion.

The congregation broke for lunch then will enjoy some entertainment.

The service was supposed to be broadcast on YouTube but church leaders announced their channel was shut down by the company.

There's a group of protesters along Route 507 and a small state police presence but no issues.

Students at nearby elementary school were bused to a different school in the Wallenpaupack Area School District.