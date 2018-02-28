The Easter season is a time for traditions. Mike Stevens went On The Pennsylvania Road to Luzerne County to look for one of his chocolatey favorites.
Chocolate Eggs On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Rembering World War I On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Winter Wonderland On The Pennsylvania Road
-
River of Ice On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Collector of Horses
-
Brightening The Night On The Pennsylvania Road
-
-
Some Thoughts on Florida
-
A Long, Winding, and Most Interesting Road
-
Over an Icy River
-
Remembering Our Coal Mining History
-
A Man and His Trains
-
-
Being Thankful On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Festival of Lights at Stone Hedge
-
Log Cabin Church