Barbra Streisand Had Her Beloved Dog Cloned, Twice

Two of Barbra Streisand’s three dogs are clones, the iconic singer reveals in her new cover interview with Variety.

Before Samantha, Streisand’s Coton du Tulear, died at age 14 in 2017, Streisand had cells taken from the dog’s mouth and stomach that were then used to clone Samantha.

When the clones arrived, she told them apart by dressing one in red and one in purple; thus they ended up named Miss Scarlet and Miss Violet.

“They have different personalities,” Streisand says. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness.” She also owns a third dog, Miss Fanny, that is Samantha’s distant cousin. As TMZ notes, cloning an animal can cost up to $100,000.

This article originally appeared on Newser: Streisand Had Her Dog Cloned, Twice



More From Newser: