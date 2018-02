× Wilkes-Barre Police Investigating Report of Attempted Child Luring

WILKES-BARRE — There’s a warning for parents in Wilkes-Barre.

A child reported to police a man tried to lure him with an offer of gum Monday night.

It happened near the intersection of Poplar and Brown Streets around 7:30 p.m.

The child reported that the man was clean-shaven and driving an older white car.