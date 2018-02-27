Underground Microphone Comes to Scranton Cultural Center

Posted 10:43 pm, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 10:42PM, February 27, 2018

SCRANTON -- An open mic series in Scranton is letting local artists showcase their talents.

The Underground Microphone series at the Scranton Cultural Center features live performances.

Each week, a comedian, a poet, and two musicians typically take the stage.

Lily Mao helped start the series back in October. She also handles most of the emcee duties at the all ages events.

"It's been phenomenal. We've definitely linked a lot of people up musically, poetically. Just a lot of artists coming here, meeting each other, and there's a great audience captivated by every performer and very respectful," said Mao.

The Underground Microphone series runs every Tuesday night until May 1.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s