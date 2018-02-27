Underground Microphone Comes to Scranton Cultural Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- An open mic series in Scranton is letting local artists showcase their talents.

The Underground Microphone series at the Scranton Cultural Center features live performances.

Each week, a comedian, a poet, and two musicians typically take the stage.

Lily Mao helped start the series back in October. She also handles most of the emcee duties at the all ages events.

"It's been phenomenal. We've definitely linked a lot of people up musically, poetically. Just a lot of artists coming here, meeting each other, and there's a great audience captivated by every performer and very respectful," said Mao.

The Underground Microphone series runs every Tuesday night until May 1.