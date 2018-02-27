The prison sentence for a man who admitted killing a baby and the condition of Pennsylvania roads are the focus of this edition of Talkback 16.
Talkback 16: Sentence for Baby’s Death, Potholes
-
Talkback 16: Harsh Punishment
-
Talkback 16: Mayor Charged with Soliciting a Prostitute
-
Talkback 16: Gun Control Debate
-
Talkback 16: Mass Shooting in Texas, Army Deserter
-
Talkback 16: Frat Brothers Sentenced, Drunk Drivers, Cat in a Jar
-
-
Talkback 16: Mental Illness, Naming Judges, Broken Gas Lines
-
Talkback 16: Super Bowl
-
Talkback 16: Preventing Gun Violence
-
Talkback 16: Teacher Layoffs, Grammy Awards
-
Talkback 16: Potholes
-
-
Talkback 16: 16 To The Rescue, Valentine’s Day
-
Talkback 16: Haggerty, Super Bowl
-
Talkback 16: Scranton’s Taxes, Food Stamps