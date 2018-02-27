Talkback 16: Sentence for Baby’s Death, Potholes

Posted 7:08 pm, February 27, 2018, by

The prison sentence for a man who admitted killing a baby and the condition of Pennsylvania roads are the focus of this edition of Talkback 16.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s