School Closings And Delays

Sugarloaf Man Facing Charges for Stealing Meatballs

Posted 9:13 am, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 10:31AM, February 27, 2018

Courtesy: Rob Briscoe / Flickr

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — A case of missing meatballs lead to charges in Luzerne County.

Police say the victim discovered a pot of meatballs he left in a garage was empty on the street near Hazleton on Monday.

The homeowner found Leahman Potter, 48, outside covered in red sauce.

The man from Sugarloaf is now locked up on burglary charges in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 comments