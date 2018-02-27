× Sugarloaf Man Facing Charges for Stealing Meatballs

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — A case of missing meatballs lead to charges in Luzerne County.

Police say the victim discovered a pot of meatballs he left in a garage was empty on the street near Hazleton on Monday.

The homeowner found Leahman Potter, 48, outside covered in red sauce.

The man from Sugarloaf is now locked up on burglary charges in Luzerne County.