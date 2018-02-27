Sugarloaf Man Facing Charges for Stealing Meatballs
HAZLE TOWNSHIP — A case of missing meatballs lead to charges in Luzerne County.
Police say the victim discovered a pot of meatballs he left in a garage was empty on the street near Hazleton on Monday.
The homeowner found Leahman Potter, 48, outside covered in red sauce.
The man from Sugarloaf is now locked up on burglary charges in Luzerne County.
40.980850 -76.012065
5 comments
Mouse
Why was there meat balls and sauce in a crock pot in the garage to start . maybe this man was hungry n had no food and or a home. Yes he shouldn’t have entered n stole food . but as long as he wasn’t on drugs ..drunk ..aggressive .. holding a gun to your head or smashed in a door to get in.. Whats the big deal . and to be arrested over eating meatballs. Locked up in jail… Sad.. But at least he has 3 main course meals a day a place out of the weather and a bed to sleep in at least he is safe now.
Jeanne K Laktash
Straight out of a sitcom…
larry trasciatti
This could only happen in northeastern PA.
ted1955
You can’t make this stuff up.
Silverfish Imperetrix
Sure you can. It’s easy. I have a good recipe if you’re interested. :)