Sharla Reads to Students

Posted 7:17 pm, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 06:17PM, February 27, 2018

SCRANTON -- As part of Read Across America Week, some Newswatch 16 anchors and reporters are stopping by schools throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania to read their favorite Dr. Seuss books to students.

On Tuesday, Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride had the pleasure of reading to fourth graders at McNichols Plaza Elementary in Scranton.

Sharla read "Oh The Places You'll Go."

All this week, students are celebrating Dr. Seuss, whose birthday is this Friday March 2. He would have been 114 years old.

