× School Safety Bill Introduced by State Rep. in the Poconos

EAST STROUDSBURG — Less than two weeks after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, State Representative Rosemary Brown introduced a “School Safety Bill” requiring metal detectors and armed guards in schools across the state.

“Well, I think someone needs to do something. I am glad that it is something, an option that’s out there for us. There is only so much we can possibly do but that is a start,” said Melea Goucher, Mountainhome.

According to the Republican representative, the legislation would provide state funding so that each school could pay for at least one metal detector and an armed guard during school hours and for after-school activities.

“The way the world is today, yes this is very important to have the schools safe. Especially the way the new generations are and the last few shootings,” said Melissa McCormick, Bangor.

At East Stroudsburg School District, an armed police officer is already in the building. Officials here say if the state will give them more security options, they will take it.

Newswatch 16 stopped by East Stroudsburg High School South. An armed officer and several security officers patrol the hallways there.

“If it makes the schools safer in a way of, at least, deterring any potential threat, then I would say that that is a good idea,” said Nathanael Santi, security officer.

District officials are holding a school safety presentation on Wednesday night at East Stroudsburg High School North in Bushkill.

The presentation begins at 6 p.m.