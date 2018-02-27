Crossing Guard Accused of Selling Drugs Near School

Posted 9:30 pm, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 09:29PM, February 27, 2018

SELINSGROVE — A school crossing guard has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Snyder County.

The district attorney says Kathryn Miller, 31, of Selinsgrove, was arrested Tuesday morning at her school crossing post at Broad and Spruce Streets in the borough.

Authorities say she sold marijuana to a police informant four times, including twice at the intersection where she crossed the kids near Selinsgrove Area High School.

