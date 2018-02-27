Prison Sentence for Man Convicted of Raping Boy

Posted 7:22 pm, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 07:21PM, February 27, 2018

DANVILLE — A man is headed to prison for raping a 7-year-old boy in Montour County.

The state attorney general’s office says Dereck Martz, 32, of Danville, must serve at least 12 years in state prison for the crimes that took place over many years.

Martz was 12 years old in 1997 when the assaults began against the 7-year-old victim, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

A jury found Martz guilty in December of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault.

