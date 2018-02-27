PA Corrections Officer Attacked, Killed by Inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROTHERSVALLEY TOWNSHIP -- A corrections officer is dead after he was attacked by an inmate at SCI Somerset in western Pennsylvania.

The Department of Corrections says Sgt. Mark Baserman was approached by an inmate around 7 p.m. on February 15. That inmate proceeded to brutally beat him.

Another officer who stepped in to help was also attacked. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Sgt. Baserman died at the hospital Monday night.

The inmate, Paul Kendrick, 22, of Pittsburgh, was serving a life sentence for murder when the attack happened at the prison near Johnstown.