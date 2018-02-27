PA Corrections Officer Attacked, Killed by Inmate

Posted 7:15 pm, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 06:14PM, February 27, 2018

BROTHERSVALLEY TOWNSHIP -- A corrections officer is dead after he was attacked by an inmate at SCI Somerset in western Pennsylvania.

The Department of Corrections says Sgt. Mark Baserman was approached by an inmate around 7 p.m. on February 15. That inmate proceeded to brutally beat him.

Another officer who stepped in to help was also attacked. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Sgt. Baserman died at the hospital Monday night.

The inmate, Paul Kendrick, 22, of Pittsburgh, was serving a life sentence for murder when the attack happened at the prison near Johnstown.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment