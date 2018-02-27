Marian Catholic vs Panther Valley boys basketball

Posted 10:41 pm, February 27, 2018, by

Panther Valley played Marian Catholic in the d11 boys 'AA' semifinals.  P..V. held off a late Colts surge to win 52-49.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s