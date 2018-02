Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCY -- Flames damaged a business in Lycoming County.

Volunteer firefighters say a dust collector at Keystone Filler on Railroad Street in Muncy caught fire around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The company manufactures carbon products for the steel industry.

Firefighters had the flames under control within 30 minutes.

We're told it will cost thousands to replace the dust collector, but the business is already back up and running.