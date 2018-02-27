Evacuations at Luzerne County Plant After Hazardous Material Leak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A paper plant in Luzerne County was evacuated Tuesday morning and crews in hazmat suits are checking out a hazardous materials incident there. Some workers have been taken to the hospital.

We're told 11 employees at Offset Paperback Manufacturers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were called to Dallas around 7:30 a.m. and about 80 employees at Offset Paperback were evacuated.

Officials say there was a chemical smell in the building and that all workers were looked at for any exposure. They say equipment inside the building released a hazardous material which caused skin irritation for those 11 employees taken to the hospital.

Crews in hazmat suits have been looking over the situation.

Emergency crews cleared the scene by about 11:30 a.m. and company officials said they hoped to be back to work Wednesday.