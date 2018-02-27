Businessman Sentenced for Theft, Forgery

STROUDSBURG — A businessman from the Poconos was sentenced Tuesday for theft and forgery.

Leonid Krylov of Tobyhanna Township was sentenced to three years of probation, plus he has to pay back $82,577 in restitution to his victims.

He pleaded guilty to theft, forgery, and related charges.

Back in June of 2016, he admitted using several businesses he owned to illegally obtain more than $200,000 in goods, services, and cash from nine other businesses in Monroe County.

Investigators say Krylov also used his businesses to issue checks on closed accounts.

