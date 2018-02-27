Blue Angels Starring in 2019 Air Show, Predicted to Bring in Huge Crowds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- The Blue Angels are set to star in the 2019 air show at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Airport officials said the Blue Angels actually chose to come back after a long absence to our area because last year’s air show was so successful.

“We're literally up against dozens of other airports who want to bring in the Blue Angels to their particular show and because operationally the last air show went so well, we were one of the ones that was chosen,” Beardsley said.

The last time the Blue Angels took to the sky at the Northeastern Pennsylvania Air Show was in 1993. They are part of the U.S. Navy’s formal flying aerobatic team.

People who live nearby are already excited about the performance on Memorial Day weekend 2019.

“I think it'll be great. I think they're great! Talented pilots all that,” Juergen Schick of Pittston said.

However, with all that excitement can come parking problems.

Airport officials said they’re working with PennDOT to make sure it’s easier in 2019 for people to get to the show and be on their way when it’s over.

About 25,000 people came to the last air show in 2017, which caused some traffic issues.

Airport officials expect even more people to come to the next one in 2019 because of the Blue Angels.

However, this time around, airport officials said they have better plans for parking and traffic flow.

“The highway had people parked alongside the shoulder for quite some way going all the way south on Route 81, so it was a tight one. But we've learned, we learned through trial by fire,” Beardsley said.

“It's definitely going to cause a little congestion. More than usual that's for sure,” Schick said.

Mary Jo Pratt flew into the airport on Tuesday from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

She said she would come back specifically for the air show, especially considering the Blue Angels will be there.

“I have several military people in my family, who have served and passed on as well including my grandfather. So that's why it's near and dear to my heart,” Pratt said.

Airport officials said they’re also working with state police, local law enforcement, as well PennDOT to make sure traffic flows smoothly for the 2019 air show.