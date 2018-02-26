Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Water Main Break in Hanover Township

Posted 2:36 pm, February 26, 2018, by

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A water main break has some folks in Luzerne County without water.

Pennsylvania American Water crews are making repairs to a 24” inch pipe after the break happened Monday morning. About 60 homes and businesses in Hanover Township have no water.

Some places in Wilkes-Barre and Wilkes-Barre Township may also have low pressure or discolored water while repairs are made.

Repairs are expected to take nine hours before water service is back to normal.

Water tankers are available at the CVS and Family Dollar; customers are asked to bring their own containers when visiting a tanker for water.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s