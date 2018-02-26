× Water Main Break in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A water main break has some folks in Luzerne County without water.

Pennsylvania American Water crews are making repairs to a 24” inch pipe after the break happened Monday morning. About 60 homes and businesses in Hanover Township have no water.

Some places in Wilkes-Barre and Wilkes-Barre Township may also have low pressure or discolored water while repairs are made.

Repairs are expected to take nine hours before water service is back to normal.

Water tankers are available at the CVS and Family Dollar; customers are asked to bring their own containers when visiting a tanker for water.