Vigil in Scranton for Shooting Victim

SCRANTON -- Dozens gathered in Scranton Monday evening to pray for the victim of a shooting at a bar in the city.

The vigil for Anthony DiBileo was held at St. Ann's Basilica.

Authorities say DiBileo was in the wrong place at the wrong time when a man opened fire early Sunday morning outside Bigsy's Bar on Lafayette Street.

A bullet shot through a wall and critically injured DiBileo.

His brother, Lackawanna County Controller Gary DiBileo, told Newswatch 16 doctors are impressed with his brother's progress.

"He hears us, and he's responding. He'll be going to Danville tomorrow for a little bit, but so far, we're very thankful," DiBileo said.

DiBileo says his family is grateful for the prayers and support they've received.

Authorities say the man who shot DiBileo took his own life after a seven-hour standoff with police in Scranton.