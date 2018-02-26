× Three Juveniles Arrested After Threats Made Against North Schuylkill High School

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Police in Schuylkill County have arrested three juveniles after online threats were made against North Schuylkill Junior/Senior High School.

North Schuylkill School District officials say a threatening post was made on social media over the weekend, warning of an attack at the high school on Monday. Police investigated and determined the threat was not credible.

The high school remained open Monday.

Butler Township police arrested the individuals responsible, according to the district’s superintendent.

The names of the juveniles who have been charged have not been released. Butler Township police said they are students at the high school, and the charges stem from two separate incidents.

Police said additional incidents are still under investigation.