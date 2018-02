Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- "Read Across America" week kicks off this week in schools across the country to celebrate the birthday of author Dr. Seuss.

Newswatch 16's Tom Williams took part in the festivities Monday by reading to Mrs. Greeley's second grade class at Dodson Elementary in Wilkes-Barre.

Tom read "Nittany Lion Has the Hiccups."

The teacher thought that would be a good choice for both Tom and the students since Tom went to Penn State.