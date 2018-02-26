× Mysterious Hole In Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH — Communities all over our area are dealing with potholes but in one part of Schuylkill County, a hole in the road certainly isn’t a pothole.

It keeps getting bigger and causing more concern.

That hole has formed on one of the streets in Shenandoah and it is certainly much bigger than a pothole.

Newswatch 16 spoke to the borough’s mayor who says the community is still trying to figure out what caused it.

It’s hard to miss this hole on the corner of East Centre and South Emerick Streets in Shenandoah.

Hair Waves Salon is close to this intersection. The owner says she noticed it form about a week ago.

“I have heard someone say it has to be at least 8 feet deep. So, whether it be a mine subsidence, we really don’t know. But, I wish they would come and fill it in,” Sandy Schlemmer said.

She’s not the only one to notice it.

“We didn’t notice it until we took a walk one day and we just saw a big hole and we saw those things around it. So, I was being suspicious and I was like, ‘ooh, what’s happened?’ and I looked down and it’s really, really deep. Like, that could be dangerous,” Destiny Wilson said.

People Newswatch 16 spoke with say this hole is disrupting traffic because now drivers have to go around it.

“Actually, my husband brings me to work every morning and he does a u-turn around there and I’m worried about falling in,” Schlemmer said.

The borough’s mayor tells Newswatch 16 a hole has formed in that same spot before. The state filled it in that time.

He says that the borough’s engineer is looking into what is causing the hole this time and what needs to be done to fix it.

People who live in Shenandoah hope the hole will be fixed soon.

“They should just fix that, like right away. You’ve got little kids that live right next to it and it’d really bad if they fall through that,” Wilson added.

“IN the evening, the horses really don’t show up. There should be something more there, maybe lights or something reflective,” Schlemmer added.

Shenandoah’s mayor says the borough’s engineers should know more about what’s causing the hole in the next few weeks.