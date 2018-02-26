Metallica Announces ‘WorldWired’ Tour Stops in Pittsburgh, State College

Metallica’s WorldWired Tour will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, the band announced Monday.

The #WorldWired Tour is coming to North America in 2018 & 2019! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 Visit https://t.co/znIrkoqzkl for tour dates & ticket info. pic.twitter.com/pWn5zQBt70 — Metallica (@Metallica) February 26, 2018

The iconic rockers will play shows in Pittsburgh and State College this October.

Metallica’s October 18 performance in Pittsburgh will be their first in the city since 2004 while their October 20 show in State College will their first at the Bryce Jordan Center since 1997.

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tour Dates:

September 2 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

September 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

September 6 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

September 8 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

September 11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

September 13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

September 15 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

October 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center

October 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 20 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

October 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

October 27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

October 29 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

November 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

November 28 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

November 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

December 2 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

December 5 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

December 7 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

December 9 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

January 18, 2019 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

January 20, 2019 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

January 22, 2019 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

January 24, 2019 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

January 28, 2019 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

January 30, 2019 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

February 1, 2019 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

February 28, 2019 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

March 2, 2019 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

March 4, 2019 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

March 6, 2019 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

March 9, 2019 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 11, 2019 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 13, 2019 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena