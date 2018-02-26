Investigators Believe Human Remains are Female

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- State police now say human remains found inside a burned shed in Luzerne County are those of a woman, and they are asking for help identifying the victim.

Firefighters were called to Pocono Trailer Park outside Wilkes-Barre early Saturday morning for a shed fire.

While putting out the flames, responders found human remains inside the shed.

State police say they belong to a woman ranging in age from late teens to about 30 years old. They haven't said how the woman died, and are asking for the public's help figuring out who she is.

Firefighters say there was no power source going to the shed, and they are investigating the cause of the fire.