There's a warning out for Toyota or Hyundai drivers.

The automakers are recalling more than 100,000 trucks and SUVs.

Hyundai says the steering wheel on 2018 Santa Fe SUVs can break away from the steering column.

Toyota is recalling 2018 Tundra pickups and 2018 Sequoia SUVs because their electronic stability control systems shut down unexpectedly.

Owners will be contacted next month.

