Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Shamokin.

Police were called to North Rock Street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

Investigators tell Newswatch 16 the victim's body was found behind a dumpster.

North Rock Street is roped off with police tape while police investigate.

There is no word on any arrests or the identity of the victim.