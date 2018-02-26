Da Vinci’s Horse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike Stevens' trips On The Pennsylvania Road take him far and wide. One trip ended up, eventually, in Italy.

We start in Lehigh County in 1984. Mike found a man fulfilling his dream to fulfill one of Leonardo da Vinci's dreams.

It took 15 years, but Leonardo's horse statue was finally unveiled in Milan, Italy in 1999.

According to the Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown, the statue is 24 feet tall and weighs 15 tons. The statue still stands in a park in Milan.

Unfortunately just like Leonardo, Charles Dent, the man Mike interviewed, didn't get to see the finished product. Dent died in 1997.