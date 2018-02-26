× Attempted Homicide Charges After Man Rams Car with SUV

STROUD TOWNSHIP — A man faces a list of charges including attempted homicide following a domestic incident in the Poconos.

Police say Jose Abreu, 38, of Stroud Township, intentionally rammed his SUV into another SUV Friday night. Three people were in the other SUV. One was knocked unconscious.

Authorities say after the crash, Abreu walked up to the car and said, “I’m glad you’re dead now.”

The three victims are being treated at a hospital. One victim is in ICU. Another has a collapsed lung and six broken ribs.

Abreu is locked up in Monroe County, charged with three counts of attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of simple assault, and three counts of reckless endangerment.