Attempted Homicide Charges After Man Rams Car with SUV

Posted 7:33 pm, February 26, 2018, by , Updated at 07:27PM, February 26, 2018

STROUD TOWNSHIP — A man faces a list of charges including attempted homicide following a domestic incident in the Poconos.

Police say Jose Abreu, 38, of Stroud Township, intentionally rammed his SUV into another SUV Friday night. Three people were in the other SUV. One was knocked unconscious.

Authorities say after the crash, Abreu walked up to the car and said, “I’m glad you’re dead now.”

The three victims are being treated at a hospital. One victim is in ICU. Another has a collapsed lung and six broken ribs.

Abreu is locked up in Monroe County, charged with three counts of attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of simple assault, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s