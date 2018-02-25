Union Members Rally Outside Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Union members across the country are speaking out against a Supreme Court case that could make it harder for unions to operate.

A march was followed by a rally at the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre Sunday.

The rally comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a key labor case, Janus vs. The American Federation of State and County Municipal Employees.

Justices will hear a challenge to an Illinois law that allows government employee unions to collect fees from workers who choose not to join.

"We believe in the unions, and we want to preserve everything that the men and women fought for before us, and it's our responsibility to maintain that," said Steve Duc of Dalton.

The issue is scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday.