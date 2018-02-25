Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Union Members Rally Outside Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 6:23 pm, February 25, 2018, by , Updated at 06:03PM, February 25, 2018

WILKES-BARRE -- Union members across the country are speaking out against a Supreme Court case that could make it harder for unions to operate.

A march was followed by a rally at the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre Sunday.

The rally comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a key labor case, Janus vs. The American Federation of State and County Municipal Employees.

Justices will hear a challenge to an Illinois law that allows government employee unions to collect fees from workers who choose not to join.

"We believe in the unions, and we want to preserve everything that the men and women fought for before us, and it's our responsibility to maintain that," said Steve Duc of Dalton.

The issue is scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s