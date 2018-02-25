Check River, Stream Levels Near You

State Police Looking for Thief Who Stole $5K Worth of Electronics from Walmart

Posted 6:20 pm, February 25, 2018, by , Updated at 05:12PM, February 25, 2018

TEXAS TOWNSHIP -- State police in Wayne County are asking for help identifying a man in a surveillance photo accused of stealing merchandise from a store.

Troopers say sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, the man stole just over $5,100 worth of electronics, including Nest wireless products and GoPro cameras, from Walmart near Honesdale.

Investigators said he put the items in a backpack and then snuck out by cutting a mesh tarp and crawling under a chain link fence in the garden center.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact state police at 570-253-7126.

