Delaware Valley product Brandon Angradi scored a team-high 26 points and the Scranton Shamrocks beat the No. 4 Binghamton Bulldogs 120-112 Sunday at Johnson College.
Shamrocks Beat Bulldogs 120-112 in ABA
-
Scranton Shamrocks Win ABA Debut 152-111 Over New York Lightning
-
Shamrocks Beat Stars And Stripes 126-110 in Inaugural Meeting
-
NEPA Stars and Stripes Join ABA
-
Scranton Tops West Scranton in Boys Basketball
-
Bianchi Reaches Milestone, as Abington Heights Beats Scranton
-
-
Abington Heights Boys Top Scranton, Clinch League Title
-
Dunmore Girls Beat Holy Cross for Lackawanna League Division 3 Title
-
Scranton Prep Boys Hold Off Pottsville in Overtime
-
Abington Heights Boys Top Scranton Prep 67-47
-
Scranton Girls Beat West Scranton 56-51
-
-
Scranton Prep Boys Roll Meyers 67-47 in Season Opener
-
Crestwood Boys Beat Scranton 60-43 in Opener
-
Scranton Women Top Juniata in Key Landmark Conference Meeting