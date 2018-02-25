Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Shamrocks Beat Bulldogs 120-112 in ABA

Posted 10:49 pm, February 25, 2018, by

Delaware Valley product Brandon Angradi scored a team-high 26 points and the Scranton Shamrocks beat the No. 4 Binghamton Bulldogs 120-112 Sunday at Johnson College.

