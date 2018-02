× Robber Steals Woman’s Purse Inside Pastry Shop in Scranton

SCRANTON — A man claiming to have a weapon stole a woman’s purse inside a pastry shop in Scranton.

An employee at Minooka Pastry Shop on Birney Avenue told Newswatch 16 a man came in saying he had a weapon around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. He demanded a customer hand over her purse.

Employees chased the robber, but he got away.

Police have not released any other details.