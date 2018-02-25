× Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run on Sans Souci Parkway

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A person was hit and killed by an SUV in Luzerne County, and police say the driver did not stop.

Hanover Township police said the person was hit along the Sans Souci Parkway just after midnight Sunday.

According to police, the vehicle is believed to be a 2002-2005 white Ford Explorer with gray trim and damage around the passenger side headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.