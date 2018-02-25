Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run on Sans Souci Parkway

Posted 4:28 pm, February 25, 2018, by , Updated at 04:25PM, February 25, 2018

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A person was hit and killed by an SUV in Luzerne County, and police say the driver did not stop.

Hanover Township police said the person was hit along the Sans Souci Parkway just after midnight Sunday.

According to police, the vehicle is believed to be a 2002-2005 white Ford Explorer with gray trim and damage around the passenger side headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.

