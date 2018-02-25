Mother of Three Gets New Home Thanks to Habitat for Humanity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE -- A mother of three in Wayne County has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Newswatch 16 was there for the key ceremony in Honesdale, turning over the home to its new owner Chelcea Hopkins.

Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity spent much of the last year renovating the home on Ridge Street and recently finished in time for the family to move in.

"I happened to just come across the application, and I spoke with my pastor about it and on a prayer filled out the application. When they came to my home, I expressed I understand there's a lot of people out there that need help, and I'm grateful to have a roof over my head, and if I'm given the opportunity, I'll cherish it for the rest of my life, and I'll do everything I can to succeed," Hopkins said.

Hopkins says she's excited for a porch and a yard where she can garden with her children.