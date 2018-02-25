Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Mass Celebrates Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities Awareness

Posted 5:52 pm, February 25, 2018, by , Updated at 05:51PM, February 25, 2018

SCRANTON — People gathered at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton Sunday for a special Mass.

The Diocese of Scranton celebrated developmental and intellectual disabilities awareness by delivering a liturgy recognizing and celebrating the many gifts those with disabilities provide to the church and to the community.

The Mass included a sign-language interpreter for the hearing impaired.

The Diocese of Scranton partnered with St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton, the Diocesan SPRED community (Special Religious Education), and the Catholic Deaf Community of the Diocese of Scranton.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s