× Mass Celebrates Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities Awareness

SCRANTON — People gathered at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton Sunday for a special Mass.

The Diocese of Scranton celebrated developmental and intellectual disabilities awareness by delivering a liturgy recognizing and celebrating the many gifts those with disabilities provide to the church and to the community.

The Mass included a sign-language interpreter for the hearing impaired.

The Diocese of Scranton partnered with St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton, the Diocesan SPRED community (Special Religious Education), and the Catholic Deaf Community of the Diocese of Scranton.